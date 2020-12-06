BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,667 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.71% of HealthStream worth $80,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

