LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of SU opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.