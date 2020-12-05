United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.