Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average is $206.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

