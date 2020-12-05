The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shake Shack by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

In related news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,627 shares of company stock worth $38,614,306 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

