Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Welltower by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 412,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $64.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

