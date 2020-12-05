SG Americas Securities LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT opened at $48.45 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -37.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.