Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

