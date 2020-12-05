Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

