The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,776,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Workiva by 18.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after buying an additional 291,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,710. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

