Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $44.54 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 510,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,900,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $609,518,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 630.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,816 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

