Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of SAIC opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.