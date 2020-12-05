The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 866 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.50. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

