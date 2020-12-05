Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $245,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

MSFT stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.