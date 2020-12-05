The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,176 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Avista worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avista by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avista by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avista by 44.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.38 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.