Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.