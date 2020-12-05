Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,520,816 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 630.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761,852 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,520,816 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

