SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 82,324 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,324 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 135.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,485 shares of company stock worth $47,002,862. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $164.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.