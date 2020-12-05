PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 73,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $986,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $472,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,875 shares of company stock worth $20,457,005 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

