The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,029 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE:SEM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

