Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

