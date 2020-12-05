Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.