Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $176,000 Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Coastal Financial worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 318.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $418,968.00.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

