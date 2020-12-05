The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 77,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.