Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 28.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

