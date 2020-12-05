Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

ZBRA stock opened at $378.47 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,510 shares of company stock valued at $28,684,229. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

