Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,736,892,000 after purchasing an additional 916,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

