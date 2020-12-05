LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $128,189.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,658,784 shares of company stock worth $92,510,950 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

