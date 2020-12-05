Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 555.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Yext worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,357,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,222,030.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $42,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,940 shares of company stock worth $4,977,847 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

