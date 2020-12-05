Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 137.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of MTS Systems worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 174.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in MTS Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MTS Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,110,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $740.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSC. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

