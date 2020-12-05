Covenant Partners LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 28.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.