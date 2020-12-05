Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 510,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,900,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $609,518,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 630.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $370,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

