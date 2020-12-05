Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 19,828 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,900,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $609,518,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,816 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 74,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

