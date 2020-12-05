Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104,329 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,020,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

