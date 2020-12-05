Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,000,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 74,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

