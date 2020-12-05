SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 33,297 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $3,699,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $3,100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $2,377,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

