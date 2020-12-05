SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

