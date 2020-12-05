Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Itron by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $83.50 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

