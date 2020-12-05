SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.