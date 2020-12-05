SG Americas Securities LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

