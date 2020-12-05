SG Americas Securities LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,131.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

