Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

