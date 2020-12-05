The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 14,871 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

WKHS stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

