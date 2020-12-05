Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 158,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 214,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Covetrus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.77 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

