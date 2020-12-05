Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCY shares. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.32. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

