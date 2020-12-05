The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $387.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

