The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,558 shares of company stock worth $2,751,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

