The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 820 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

