The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 347,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.