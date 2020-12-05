Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

